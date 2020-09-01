Sims, Willie Massie

Willie Massie Sims
March 19, 1950 - Aug. 22, 2020
Willie Massie Sims passed away peacefully at home with his family. He served in the United States Air Force from 1972-1976.
He leaves behind his wife, Maria Sims; three children, Karmetra, Quenton, and Steven; daughter-in-law, Alexis; grandchildren, Shuntavya, Shakayla and Maddox. Also brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
