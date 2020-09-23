Slovak, Ernest

Ernest Slovak, age 77, of Elm Mott, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at his residence. A rosary will be recited 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1 p.m., Thursday, September 24, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Ernest was born February 26, 1943, in Crowell, the son of Anton and Justina "Tinnie" (Halencak) Slovak. He attended schools in Chilton and Abbott. On December 16, 1977, he was united in marriage to Ann Thomas in Waco. Ann preceded him in death on March 16, 2015. Ernest was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. He worked for Centurion Mobile Homes, Brigadier Mobile Homes and Designer Homes in Waco and for S & S Services in Elm Mott for 30 years. Ernest enjoyed fishing, gardening, outdoor cooking, his cats "Pepper, Pumpkin and Tiger", and visiting with his friends. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and attending all of their activities.