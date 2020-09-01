Smith, Bobby

Bobby Smith
Sept. 29, 1940 - Aug. 30, 2020
Bobby Smith, 79, of Waco, passed away on August 30, 2020 after a long battle with chronic illness and vascular dementia. Funeral Services will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, with Pastor Brock Sanders officiating. A visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park Cemetery. Due to current local and state guidelines, we will require face coverings, temperature checks, and registration to attend visitations and services at this time. You may RSVP from their obituary page on www.gracegardensfh.com. We encourage you to sign the online register book, or leave a message on the tribute wall. If you are unable to attend the service, we will live stream on Grace Gardens Facebook page, and later add it to the obituary page on our website.
Bobby was born September 29, 1940 to Alleene P. Smith and Jack D. Smith. He married Sharon Ann Lowe on January 20, 1962. Growing up in Waco, he was a 1958 graduate of Waco High School. He was raised Baptist and was a member of Western Heights Baptist Church and later transferred his membership to First Baptist Woodway. He worked in the banking industry his entire adult life. He was employed at First National Bank, Westview National, United Bank of Waco, Bank One, Texas National and Texas First State Bank. He was active in the Waco Jaycees and served as President during '75-'76. In 1978 he was a Senator of Junior Chamber International (JCI). He was a secretary and treasurer for the Bank Administration Institute, Area Activities Chairman for the area Boy Scouts, Director of the Waco Gun Club and was on the City of Waco Zoning Board of Adjustments, President of Waco Chapter AIB 1981-1982; served in for Waco chapter board of Ducks unlimited and was an active member of Legacy Outfitters.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved his dog, Lexi, and being with his family. He was a very proud Pawpaw of all four of his grandchildren. He also was a lover of breakfast- claiming he could eat breakfast food for all three of his daily meals.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Alleene Smith and Jack Smith; his brother, Glen Smith and numerous uncles and aunts.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 58 years Sharon Smith; daughters, Kriste Burnside and husband, Dale, Traci Proctor and husband, Ernest; grandchildren, Kortney Groce and husband, Dylan, Dustin Burnside, Reagan Burnside, Brianna Proctor; two great-granddaughters, Hadley and Laken Groce; and numerous cousins.
Pallbearers will be: Dale Burnside, Dustin Burnside, Dylan Groce, Todd Hyer, Alex Norris, Ernest Proctor, and Roy Smith Jr..
Honorary Pallbearer: Charles Stephens
Pallbearers in Memoriam: Jim White and Harry Tichavsky
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heartis, Texas Home Health Hospice, and the teams at Providence Hospital for providing excellent care during a difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Waco Gun Club at 7209 Karl May Drive, Waco, 76708.
