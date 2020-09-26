Smith, Christopher Alan

Christopher Alan Smith

April 28, 1961 - Sept. 21, 2020

Christopher Alan "Koogle" Smith, 59, passed away, Monday, September 21, 2020. Services will be at 10 a.m., Monday, September 28, at First Woodway Baptist Church with Chaplain Nehemiah Torberson officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Sunday, September 27, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.

Born on April 28, 1961, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Christopher grew up in China Spring, Texas. Married his partner in crime, Katherine Torres in Waco, Texas. He was a retired officer with the City of Waco Police Department and was working at the McLennan County Sheriff's Department at the time of his passing. He enjoyed playing golf with the "old guys" and the "Robinson boys". He enjoyed his boys' weekends in Johnson City, Texas, with his P3 brothers and his favorite holiday was opening weekend. He was a die-hard Aggie football and baseball fan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Dean Smith; and his stepmother, who he lovingly referred to as simply mom, Mary L. Smith.