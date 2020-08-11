You have permission to edit this article.
De Smith

Jan. 9, 1936 - August 8, 2020

De Smith was born January 9, 1936. She died peacefully at home August 8, 2020.

Due to Covid-19, there will be no service.

De lived most of her life in Waco, Texas, where she spent her time as a volunteer and a community leader. De worked with The Hewitt Chamber of Commerce which was housed at Midway Machine, their family business. One of her proudest moments was being awarded the Hewitt Hero Award in 2001.

Her career continued with The State of Texas working for State Representative Kip Averitt. She was awarded The Yellow Rose of Texas by Governor Ann Richards in 1995.

She ended her long career working as an advocate for the elderly for Rainey & Rainey, Attorney at Law.

De was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ed Smith.

She is survived by her sister, Fredda Gunn; daughter, De Ann Smith; son, Layne Smith and wife, Jennifer Smith; and grandkids, Logan and Keili.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

