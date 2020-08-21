 Skip to main content
Smith, Geraldine
Smith, Geraldine

Geraldine Smith

Oct. 18, 1924 - Aug. 17, 2020

Geraldine Smith passed away August 17, 2020. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, August 22, at Doris Miller. Visitation will be 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Antioch B. C. prior to services. Distancing and Mask required.

To plant a tree in memory of Geraldine Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

