Smith, Jewel Allen
Smith, Jewel Allen

Jewel Allen Smith Jan 18, 1944 - Aug. 3, 2020 Jewel Allen Smith passed away August 3, 2020. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Tues. August 11, at Doris Miller. Distancing and Mask required. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

