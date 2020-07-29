Smith, Sr., Fredrick "Rick" Mark

Fredrick "Rick" Mark Smith, Sr. March 23, 1946 - July 25, 2020 Fredrick "Rick" Mark Smith, Sr., died unexpectedly at his home in Austin, Texas, on July 25, 2020. Rick was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Albert (Smitty) and Norma Smith on March 23, 1946. He was raised in Abilene, Texas. Rick was a graduate of Abilene Cooper High School where he excelled on the track team. Rick set the state record for the long jump that has yet to be broken more than 50 years later. He earned his BBA in accounting at Baylor University on a scholarship from Citizen's Bank of Waco and a Baylor track scholarship. He lettered in track and field for three years. Rick's blood truly ran green and gold. He served as a guest lecturer in the Hankamer School of Business teaching his fellow Bears. He later attended the University of Wisconsin where he became a qualified CPA. Further, he was a Trustee for McLennan Community College and was involved in The Baylor Waco Foundation. In June 1962, Rick met the love of his life, Kathleen (Kathy) Vinson, while both worked at Citizens National Bank in Abilene. Many days, Kathy would leave her apartment to begin her walk to work, only to find Rick in his car at the end of the block. Rick described her "warm smile and enthusiastic manner" as "captivating". Despite Rick's shyness around her, the two became friends, fell in love, and married. Their marriage was one of love and laughter that lasted over 50 years and led to the birth of their two sons, Mark and David. Of all of his accomplishments, Rick was most proud of his sons. Rick had a passion for banking as early as high school and had a distinguished career serving the banking community for over 50 years. Notably, Rick was the President, COO and later CEO of Community Bank & Trust in Waco all the while actively participating in several leadership roles in the Texas Banking Association (TBA). In 1999, he moved to Austin after being elected president of the TBA and served there proudly for ten years. He then became director for The Independent Bankers Bank. As a banker, Rick made many lifelong friends. In 2015, he received the coveted Texas "50 Year Banker Award". A cradle Episcopalian, Rick was very active in the church all of his life. He served as a Senior Warden at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit in Waco. After moving to Austin, he joined the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd where he served as a Verger and was on the Vestry. This service was an expression of his ongoing belief in and love for the Lord. An avid lifelong golfer, Rick was elected President of Ridgewood Country Club in Waco. He collected rare coins, pocket watches and elephants. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his beloved Norwich Terriers, Maggie, Glory and Milo. Rick is survived by his loving wife, Kathy, of Austin; son, David, of Hutto; his brother, Steve Smith, of Sugarland; his nephew, Matt Smith, of Sugarland; his uncle, Jeff Williams (Barbara) of Keller; and his uncle, Marlis Smith, of Denver. Rick was preceded in death by his son, Frederick "Mark" Smith, Jr. He leaves behind many cherished friends who will miss him dearly and will remember his wit and passion with great fondness. Rick was once asked to provide the audience with words of wisdom while accepting an award. He said, "Be a good listener, ask appropriate questions, pay attention to details, count your blessings and be thankful for good and faithful friends. For life is both precious and short." In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, The Settlement Home for Children or the charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, Texas – (512) 452-8811. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
