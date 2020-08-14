Sparks, Ernestine

Ernestine Sparks Oct. 28, 1953 - July 29, 2020 Ernestine Sparks passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, August 14, at Doris Miller Memorial Park. You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
