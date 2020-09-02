Steele, James

James Steele Jan. 24, 1927 - August 30, 2020 James Richard Steele, 93, of Mount Calm, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his home. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 3, at Mount Calm Old Town Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, September 2, at Wade Funeral Home in Hubbard. Please sign the memorial guestbook for James at www.wadefuneralhome.net.
