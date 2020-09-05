Stefka, Joyce

Joyce Stefka Jan. 21, 1942 - August 30, 2020 Joyce Catherine Stefka passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was laid to rest next to her husband, William F. Stefka, on Friday, September 4. Joyce was born January 21, 1942, in Dallas, Texas, to Ernest Asbury and Gladys Murphy. She was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Stefka; father, Ernest Asbury Murphy; mother, Gladys Murphy; and brother, Earnest A. Murphy. She is survived by daughters, Christine Millington and husband, Andrew, and Amanda Guthrie and husband, Jody; son, Michael Southers; grandchildren, Zachary Millington and wife, Kassie, Abigail Carden, Makenzie Carden, Jonathan Carden, Jr., Kynslee Guthrie, and Cash Guthrie; great-grandchildren, Liam Millington and Jensen Millington; sister, Elsie Bexley; and extended family. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.