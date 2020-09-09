Stone, Ruben Lee

Ruben Lee Stone
Aug. 31, 1928 - Sept. 5, 2020
Ruben Lee Stone, 92, died Saturday, September 5, 2020, in Waco following a long and brave battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
He was born August 31, 1928, in Otto, TX, to J. D. and Lennie B. (Stevens) Stone.
Ruben lived most of his life in Waco, marrying Nelda Garner in 1947. The couple had two daughters, Janis (Stone) Sorenson and Sherry (Stone) Griffin. He lived as a devoted Baptist deacon, spending his final years in service to Park Lake Drive Baptist Church. A family memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, September 11, at the church.
Ruben had several jobs in his early life: moving van driver, 7-Eleven clerk, manager of wholesale food distributer, and finally landing at his longterm position at General Tire, serving 30 years until the plant closure. Still too young for total retirement, he landed his dream job as a groundskeeper at Midway ISD until fully retiring.
Following the passage of wife, Nelda, Ruben remarried in 2003 to Patricia Nissan, another member of Park Lake Drive Baptist Church. They resided in Waco until her death in 2013.
Ruben was predeceased by his parents; five brothers; five sisters; spouses, Nelda and Patricia; as well as a grandson, Joshua Westbrook; and great-granddaughter, Rylan Faith Fogle.
He is survived by daughter, Janis and her husband, Gary Sorenson; daughter, Sherry; his twin sister, Ruth Roberts of Pearl, MS; five grandchildren, Bobby Sorenson, Shannon Edmonds, Crystal Aylor, Michal Smith, and Courtney Fogle; as well as 13 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the loving caregivers at Regent Care Center of Woodway for their diligent care during this difficult time with not just COVID lockdown, but challenging progression of his disease. Ruben Lee Stone was loved and respected by everyone who came into contact with him. While he was proud to be known as "tightwad Stone," his giving nature knew no bounds.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.