Strunck, Rosa
Strunck, Rosa

Rosa Strunck

January 8, 1948 - August 12, 2020

Rosa Lee (Woodlock) Strunck passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 19, at Gholson Cemetery with the Rev. Lester Adams officiating. Come and go viewing will be Tuesday, August 18, at Bellmead Funeral Home.

Strunck, Rosa
