Sullivan, Delores

Delores Sullivan June 27, 1936 - Aug. 20, 2020 Delores Ann Ellison Sullivan, wife of Leo Sullivan, passed away on August 20, 2020. Funeral mass will be 10 a.m., Friday, Sep. 25, at St. Louis Catholic Church, 2001 N. 25th Street, Waco. Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School, Waco. Sign her Guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com
