Sullivan, Lucy Lee

Lucy Lee Sullivan
Aug. 14, 1930 - Aug. 29, 2020
Lucy Lee Sullivan, 90, of Waco, went home to Heaven early Saturday morning, August 29, 2020. Lee was born August 14, 1930, in Chicago, IL, to Mary and Charles Davis. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jim Sullivan. Lee is lovingly remembered by her son Donald Jorn (Jay); sister Maretta Rehmer; brother Leroy Davis; 4 nephews; one niece; and many friends. Her adventurous spirit and antics will always be cherished by her friend, Lee-Ann Harvey. Lee lived life to the fullest with high energy and a take charge attitude! She will forever be in our hearts. At her request, there will be a private cremation.
