Sullivan, Nancy Carolyn

Nancy Carolyn Sullivan May 30, 1933 - August 16, 2020 Nancy Carolyn Sullivan passed away peacefully in her sleep at Wesley Woods Nursing Home on August 16, 2020. A private family memorial will be held. Nancy was born in Orlando, Florida, where she spent most of her childhood. She also spent a brief time living in Rochester, New York, as a teenager. She attended Florida State University where she was a cheerleader and a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. Also during the summers at college, she was a member of a ballet swim team where they would perform before live audiences. While she was attending college, she met her soon to be husband, Hal E. Sullivan. They werre married for 62 years and had three children. Living a military life, they and family lived in many different cities and states, until Hal's retirement, and they decided to move to Waco. At that time, Nancy decided to complete her studies and attended McLennan Community College and the University of Texas at Arlington where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. She enjoyed 25 years in her nursing career working at Providence Hospital for a while then at the Waco Veterans Hospital. Nancy was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Waco, she also had been active in numerous bridge clubs and groups, Waco Historic Society, and various other organizations. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Hal E. Sullivan; and her two brothers. Nancy is survived by her three children and their spouses, Michael F. Sullivan and Linda Sullivan, Steven A. Sullivan and Renee Lajoie Sullivan (her dear friend and companion), and Victoria A. Lovett and Kendall Lovett; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special thank you to Connie and Denise for their love and continued support and to Wesley Woods Nursing Home and caring staff.

