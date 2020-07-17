Sumpter, Tommy O.

Tommy O. Sumpter
June 15, 1943 - July 14, 2020
Tommy O. Sumpter, 77, of Valley Mills, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 17, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, July 18, at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 South I-35, Waco.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate your memorials be made to Top Hand Cowboy Church, 15123 Hwy 6, Valley Mills, Texas 76689.
