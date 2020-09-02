Talley, Teresa Benkendorfer

Teresa Benkendorfer Talley Nov. 30, 1967 - Aug. 31, 2020 Teresa Michelle Talley, 52, of Elgin, formerly China Spring, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020, at China Spring Cemetery. Teresa was born November 30, 1967 in Waco to LaValdis Angel Benkendorfer and Lois Miller Benkendorfer. She was a graduate of China Spring High School and attended McLennan Community College. Teresa worked as an office manager in real estate in Austin. Teresa had a wonderful and bubbly personality that drew people to her. She was also known as a practical joker to those close to her. She dearly loved animals, especially her dogs and horses. Teresa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Hugo and Wilma Benkendorfer, Louis Miller, Ruby and Jack Vest; and her favorite aunt, Vera Stone. She is survived by her parents, LaValdis Angel and Lois Benkendorfer of China Spring; brothers, Curtis Benkendorfer and wife, Sabrina, of Georgetown, Wade Benkendorfer and wife, Tracy, of Round Rock; sister, Kelly Ince and husband, George, of Bishop; nieces, Chloe Benkendorfer and Tess Benkendorfer; nephews, Braeden Benkendorfer and Colson Benkendorfer; and several aunts, uncles and other family members. Thoughts and memories can be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
