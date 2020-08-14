You have permission to edit this article.
Taylor, Amanda
Taylor, Amanda

Amanda Taylor Nov. 6, 1926 - August 10, 2020 Amanda Zeno Taylor passed away August 10, 2020. Services will be held at Noon, Saturday, August 15, at Mt. Siani B.C. Distancing and Mask requried. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Taylor, Amanda
Taylor, Amanda
