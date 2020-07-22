Brent Taylor
June 17, 1970 - July 10, 2020
On Friday July 10, 2020, Brent Mabry Taylor left this world at the age of 50.
Brent Mabry Taylor was born on June 17, 1970, in Waco, Texas, to Beverly Kay Taylor and Billie Baron Taylor.
Brent went to College at McLennan Community College, Texas State Technical College, and Tarleton State University. He received a Bachelor's of Applied Arts & Sciences in 2008 and a Bachelor's of Business Administration in 2013. While attending Tarleton, he was in the International Honor Society of Business Administration, Delta Mu Delta. In recognition of his high scholastic achievement he was elected a member of Zeta Lambda Chapter in 2011. On July 1, 2011, Brent received his Registered Professional Land Surveyor license. He was a self-employed public land surveyor for nine years, until his untimely death.
Brent had a passion for traveling. He was able to visit many places, including Australia, New Zealand, and Hawaii. He loved going on cruises with family and friends. One of his favorite place to visit was New Braunfels, with his family. He loved floating the Comal and Guadalupe Rivers. Brent enjoyed good food and going out to eat with his friends and family. Brent loved to play pool, and recently started singing karaoke. Brent was very caring, generous and kind to his friends and family. Brent was also a funny guy and joked around with everyone. He was the best uncle to his niece and nephew, and the best brother a sister could have.
Brent was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly, and his father, Bill; grandfather, George L. Mabry; grandmother, Eunice O. Mabry; grandfather, William B. Taylor; and grandmother, Lena E. Taylor. He is survived by his sister, Donna Kay Taylor-Kilfoyle and husband, Casey; niece, Cailey; nephew, Conner; his special friend, Maria Brochu; several cousins, and many friends who will all miss him dearly. I would like to give a special thanks to Pete Fonseca for all of his help in this difficult time.
At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charitable organization in memory of Brent.
A gathering and celebration of Brent's life is to be determined at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.