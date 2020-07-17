Thompson, Geneva

Geneva Thompson
Jan. 5, 1918 - July 14, 2020
Geneva Thompson passed away July 14, 2020. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 18, at Hopewell B.C. Burial in Axtell Cemetery. Limited Space, mask required.
To plant a tree in memory of Geneva Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.