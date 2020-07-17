Thompson, Geneva
0 entries

Thompson, Geneva

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Geneva Thompson

Jan. 5, 1918 - July 14, 2020

Geneva Thompson passed away July 14, 2020. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 18, at Hopewell B.C. Burial in Axtell Cemetery. Limited Space, mask required.

+1 
Thompson, Geneva
+1 
Thompson, Geneva
To plant a tree in memory of Geneva Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News