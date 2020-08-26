Tichavsky, Harry J.

Harry J. Tichavsky September 25, 1950 - August 23, 2020 Harry James Tichavsky, 69, of China Spring, passed away early on August 23, 2020, at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital after a tragic tractor accident on August 8, 2020. A Rosary will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, August 26, at St. Philip Catholic Church, with visitation following. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 27, at St. Louis Catholic Church with Fr. Ryan Higdon as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in West, TX. Social distancing and masks will be required. The Rosary and mass will be streamed live on the OakCrest Funeral Home Facebook site. Harry was born September 25, 1950, in Hill County, to the late Frank and Mary Macha Tichavsky. He grew up in the Abbott area, graduating from Abbott High School. He received his bachelor's in political science from University of North Texas and his masters in banking from Louisiana State University. Harry married his high school sweetheart in 1973, Nancy Sinkule. Harry's banking career spanned many years beginning with West Bank and Trust, Lake Air National, Texanna Bank, Texas National Bank and Texas First State Bank. After retirement in 2018, he enjoyed selling supplemental Medicare coverage for the Copeland Insurance Group of Waco. Harry had a love for banking, gardening, working on the farm and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He was a servant leader with a tremendous giving heart. He was honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus serving St. Louis Catholic Church for over 40 years as an usher at the 8 a.m. Mass and treasurer many years, has served on the St. Louis Pastoral Council and volunteered with Baylor Bear Foundation, Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce and most recently treasurer of the Heart of Texas Sertoma Club. Harry took pride in fixing almost everything. He rarely said "no" to anyone's help or need. He had an unwavering love for the Heavenly Father and ensured his family had that same devotion. Harry could calm almost any situation with his methodical approach. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Bennet French and Ludvik Bajer. Survivors include his beloved wife, Nancy of 47 years; son, Clint and wife, Olivia; daughter, Amber and husband, James "Jim" Greenwood; grandchildren, Eleanor and Joseph; brother, Raymond and Dorothy Tichavsky; sisters, Evelyn Skopik, Mildred Bajer, Dorothy French, and Joyce and Gene Petross, her husband, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Pallbearers will be Larry Skopik, John Mebane, Brock King, Louis James Bajer, Brian Sinkule and Stephen Pavalas. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Sheriff Parnell McNamara and the entire McLennan County Sheriff Department, EMT – AMR, Air – Evac Lifeteam, Waco Fire Department, China Spring Volunteer Fire Department, Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Trauma Doctors and Nursing Team, especially Molly Little. Also, special appreciation to neighbors and friends, Mel and Jackie Hawkins, Kerry and Lou Gray, Tom Noble, Amy Viertel and Jamie Brooks. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Bishop Reicher Catholic School Scholarship Fund, 2102 N. 23rd St., Waco, TX 76708, or to the John Sid Jones Scholarship at Baylor University, 1 Bear Place #97026, Waco, TX 76798. You may sign the online Guest Book, share a message to the family, and view the online Tribute Video at www.oakcrestwaco.com
