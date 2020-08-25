Harry J. Tichavsky
Harry J. Tichavsky, 69, of Waco, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Waco. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 27, at St. Louis Catholic Church, 2001 N. 25th Street, with Father Ryan Higdon as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in West, TX. Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m., Wednesday, August 26, at St. Phillip Catholic Church, 13095 Old China Spring Rd., followed by visitation with his family until 8 p.m. Both events will be streamed live on the OakCrest Funeral Home Facebook site. Social distancing and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Bishop Reicher Catholic School Scholarship Fund, 2102 N. 23rd St., Waco, TX 76708 or to the John Sid Jones Scholarship at Baylor University, 1 Bear Place #97026, Waco, TX 76798.
