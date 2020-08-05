You have permission to edit this article.
Torres, Gilbert
Torres, Gilbert

Gilbert Torres

March 20, 1940 - August 1, 2020

Gilbert Torres, 80, of Waco, passed away at a local hospital on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Because of COVID restrictions, a private memorial service led by Richard Joseph will be 4 p.m., Saturday, August 8, at OakCrest Funeral Home for the family only. The service will be streamed live on the OakCrest Facebook Page starting at 2 p.m.

Gilbert was born on March 20, 1940, in Waco, to Brigado and Eloise Torres. He was the oldest of six sons in the Torres family. He attended LaVega High School and received an Associate Degree in Food Technology from Texas State Technical College. Gilbert was retired from the VA Medical Center of Waco.

Gilbert was preceded in death by the love of his life, Margaret Torres, where they spent 53 wonderful years together. Gilbert was a loving husband, and father of three children, and grandfather of two, and will be dearly missed by all.

Gilbert is survived by three children: daughter, Theresa Tourk and husband, Tommy, of Celina; son, Joe Edward Torres of Lewisville; and son, David Anthony Torres and wife, Patricia, of Waco; two grandsons, Jeremy Joseph Alonzo and Anthony Edward Torres; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving are five surviving siblings, Joe Ray Torres, Edward Torres, Babe Torres, Tony Torres, and Johnny Torres, all of Waco.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Johnny Torres, Tony Torres, Babe Torres, Edward Torres, and Joe Ray Torres.

The Torres Family thanks the staff of the Atrium of Bellmead, for their loving care and support.

Service information

Aug 8
Service
Saturday, August 8, 2020
4:00PM
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
