Trautschold, Walter C.
Trautschold, Walter C.

Walter C. Trautschold

March 1, 1955 - Sept. 18, 2020

Walter Cocke Trautschold, 65, of Waco passed away September 18, 2020. Funeral services are pending.

Trautschold, Walter C.

