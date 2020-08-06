Treviño, Carmen

Carmen Treviño Sept. 13, 1938 - Aug. 4, 2020 Carmen Treviño, 81, was called home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends. Services will be 10 a.m., Friday, August 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with the Rev. Benjamin Magnaye officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, August 6, with Rosary at 7 p.m., at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Carmen was born on September 13, 1938, in Laredo, Texas, where she attended and graduated from Martin High School. She later met the love of her life, Daniel Treviño, and the two were married on March 11, 1962. Dan brought his lovely bride to Waco in 1966 that turned out to be their future home. Carmen has been a longtime volunteer, whether it be at one of her children's schools, such as room mother or PTA officer, to volunteering for any need of her from her beloved church, Sacred Heart Church, being a past officer and lifelong member of the Guadalupana. She was forever teaching CCD classes, adult religion classes, serving as a eucharist minister, wedding and quinceanera practices, etc. In the 80s, Carmen even attended some MCC classes in order to improve on her computer skills. Carmen was preceded in death by her parents, Catarino and Rosa Ramirez; her husband, Daniel Vargas Treviño; brother, Antonio Ramirez; brother-in-law, Jesus Campos; brother and sister-in-law, Benito and Idelia Treviño; brother-in-law, Estaban Treviño; and grandson, Justin Guerra. Carmen is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Rosalio and Bertha Ramirez; sister-in-law, Rosa Ramirez; sister-in-law, Juanita Treviño, sister-in-law, Juvencia Campos; sister, Juanita Carrillo; her children, Daniel and wife, Sonya Treviño, Anthony Treviño, Sandy Treviño and Rosalinda Montoya; her grandchildren, Cody Lee Montoya, Shane Ryan Montoya and wife, Malorie, Rick Allen Treviño and Amber Nicole Sepeda, Ariana Guerra and Matthew Guerra; great-grandchildren, Maritza Lynn Montoya, Devin Lee Nicole Montoya, Ryan Montoya, Kynadie Montoya, Aiden and Adrian Fleischhauer, and Sophia Guerra. Pallbearers will be Danny, Anthony and Rich Allen Treviño, Cody and Shane Montoya, Gerardo and Rene Ramirez and Ricky Ramirez. Honorary pallbearer will be Aiden Fleischhauer and Adam Perez. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.