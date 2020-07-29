Tucker, Bessie

Bessie Tucker April 22, 1944 - July 22, 2020 Bessie "Bess" Tucker, born in Austin, TX, April 22, 1944, passed away at 76 from a hemorrhagic stroke on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was camping and fishing at Navarro Mills with her husband of 58 years. They had both just shared some laughter about one of their many inside jokes and told each other, "I love you." A private memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 31, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com
