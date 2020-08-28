Twine, Cathie

 Skip to main content
Cathie Twine Dec. 20, 1956 - August 21, 2020 Cathie Marie Twine passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 29, at Union Baptist District Association Tabernacle. You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

