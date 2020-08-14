Tye, Bobby "Gene"

Bobby "Gene" Tye Aug. 15, 1936 - Aug. 9, 2020 Bobby "Gene" Tye, 83, of Bruceville-Eddy, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. A memorial service will be 2 p.m., Monday, August 17, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel with mandated limited seating. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Thoughts and memories can be shared at www.LakeShoreFuneralHome.com.
