Tyler Jr.,, William

William Tyler Jr.,

June 24, 1949 - Sept. 9, 2020

William Tyler Jr., passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 17, at Union Baptist District Association Tabernacle.

You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

