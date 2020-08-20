Valdez, Nora G.

Nora G. Valdez
March 10, 1959 - August 11, 2020
Nora G. Valdez, 61, of Corpus Christi, Texas (formerly of Waco), passed away in a local hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., with Rosary being recited at 7 p.m., Friday, August 21, at the funeral home.
To plant a tree in memory of Nora Valdez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.