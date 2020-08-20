You have permission to edit this article.
Valdez, Nora G.


Nora G. Valdez

March 10, 1959 - August 11, 2020

Nora G. Valdez, 61, of Corpus Christi, Texas (formerly of Waco), passed away in a local hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., with Rosary being recited at 7 p.m., Friday, August 21, at the funeral home.



