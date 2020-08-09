Valverde, Albina H.

Albina H. Valverde March 31, 1927 - July 24, 2020 Albina (Lena) H. Valverde, 93, of Waco, Texas, entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on July 24, 2020. She was born in Asa, Texas, on March 31, 1927, to Crispin and Ramona (Ortiz) Herrera. Mrs. Valverde was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and an outstanding friend to many people. She married the love of her life, Jose Valverde. Her devotion to God and her church was an example to many, who in time of need, was the candle burning in the window. Lena was a beautiful and special lady who always spoke her mind. She was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Lena was an active member of the Guadalupana Society, and was famous for her Ranchero Sauce at the societies' monthly breakfast. She loved cooking for family especially her grandchildren and friends. She was preceded in death by husband; parents; daughter, Virginia Martinez; sons, Ruben and Carlos Valverde; sisters, Lucy Mejia, Nellie Cheek; brothers, Frankie and Ralph Herrera. Lena is survived by one son, David Herrera; sisters, Maria Martinez, Beatrice Wills and husband Mike, and Rachel Soto; brothers, Antonio Herrera and wife, Gloria, Alfredo Herrera, and Arturo Herrera; 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, also her extended family in Colorado, Tom and Kelly and their children, as well as a large number of friends. Lena's Celebration of Life Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Calvary Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery, Dallas, Texas. Memorials made be made to Sacred Heart Ctholic Church, 2621 Bagby Avenue, Waco, Texas 76711.
