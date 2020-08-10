Vanegas, Johnnie R.

Johnnie R. Vanegas Nov. 24, 1929 - Aug. 6, 2020 Johnnie R. Vanegas passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 12, at St. Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church with Father Eduardo Jazo officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 11, followed by the Rosary at 7 p.m., at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Johnnie was born November 24, 1929, in Hutchinson, Kansas, to Patrocino and Domitila Vanegas. He owned Johnnie's Do-Nuts for 40 years and made some of the best donuts many will remember. He was preceded in death by his wife, Catalina Vanegas; parents; and several siblings. He is survived by sons, Johnny Vanegas, Jr., and Ralph Vanegas and wife, Fidela; daughters, Rosemary Reyes and husband, Joe, Martha Martinez and husband, Bill, and Velinda Haltom and husband, Kenneth; grandchildren, Amber Stanton, Kathy Martinez, Desiree Sosa, Sara Martinez, Lance Haltom, Ralph Vanegas, Jr, and Siera Martinez; great-grandchildren, Aubree Sosa, Kenzlee Sosa, and Antonio " TJ" Marquez, Jr.; two sisters; and one brother. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
