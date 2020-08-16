Vasquez, Bernarda S.

Bernarda S. Vasquez Aug. 8, 1930 - Aug. 13, 2020 Bernarda S. Vasquez, of Waco, passed away August 13, 2020, at 10:45 a.m. peacefully at Lilly Springs Nursing Home in Lampasas, Texas. Services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, at the OakCrest Funeral Home of Waco with Pastor Albert Fuentez officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, August 17, at OakCrest. Social distancing and masks are required at both. She was born in Rosebud, Texas, and moved to Waco where she worked at JM Woods Manufacturing until retirement age. Once retired, she felt she was not ready to retire and went back to work for Midway ISD as a custodian. She just enjoyed staying busy. Her passion was providing good hospitality and good cooking for family and friends. Bernarda, also known as "Bene", was an awesome mother who raised her son Jessie by herself, creating a good life for the both of them. She truly loved her brother, Porfirio, and sister, Janie, and all their children. She will truly be missed for the caring person that she was. May God have her in His glory for He has just received a beautiful Angel. Bene was preceded in death by her sister, Janie S. Luna; and daughter-in-law, Mary Lou Saucedo. Bene is survived by her son, Jessie Saucedo Jr.; her brother, Porfirio Sanchez; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Sign the Guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com
