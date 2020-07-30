Vasquez, Gloria
0 entries

Vasquez, Gloria

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Gloria Vasquez

April 10, 1951 - July 18, 2020

Gloria Vasquez passed away July 18 at Providence Hospital. She will be cremated. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son.

Survivors, one son, Tony Ruiz of Waco, TX; four sisters, Cecilia Garza (Jessie), Mary Martinez (Gilbert), Yoldanda Beltran, all of Waco, TX, Mercy Wilkerson (Morris) of McGregor, TX; two brothers, Julian Vasquez of Waco, TX, Mike Vasquez of Seally, TX; five grandchildren, Breana, Destinee, Iyanna, Brandon, Cody; and five great-grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces; two special friends, Kathy and Libby.

Many thanks to Mission Waco for all their help.

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Vasquez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News