Vasquez, Gloria

Gloria Vasquez
April 10, 1951 - July 18, 2020
Gloria Vasquez passed away July 18 at Providence Hospital. She will be cremated. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son.
Survivors, one son, Tony Ruiz of Waco, TX; four sisters, Cecilia Garza (Jessie), Mary Martinez (Gilbert), Yoldanda Beltran, all of Waco, TX, Mercy Wilkerson (Morris) of McGregor, TX; two brothers, Julian Vasquez of Waco, TX, Mike Vasquez of Seally, TX; five grandchildren, Breana, Destinee, Iyanna, Brandon, Cody; and five great-grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces; two special friends, Kathy and Libby.
Many thanks to Mission Waco for all their help.
