Vaughn Jr., Elyard

Elyard Vaughn Jr.
May 21, 1934 - July 20, 2020
Elyard Vaughn, Jr., 86, born and reared in Perry, Texas, but lived in Waco, Texas, for many years, passed away July 20, 2020 at Providence Hospital. Service to be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 1, at the Dorsey-Keatts Chapel.
Interment will follow at Doris Miller Memorial Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Elyard Vaughn, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.