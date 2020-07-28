Vaughn Jr., Elyard
Elyard Vaughn Jr.

May 21, 1934 - July 20, 2020

Elyard Vaughn, Jr., 86, born and reared in Perry, Texas, but lived in Waco, Texas, for many years, passed away July 20, 2020 at Providence Hospital. Service to be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 1, at the Dorsey-Keatts Chapel.

Interment will follow at Doris Miller Memorial Cemetery.

