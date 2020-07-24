Vaught, Charles H.

Charles H. Vaught
Sept. 17, 1954 - July 18, 2020
Charles Hatton Vaught passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. A visitation will be 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, July 26, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Charles was born September 17, 1954, in Oakland, California, to George and Marguerite Vaught, and at two months of age he and his family moved to Rockwall, Texas, where he graduated from high school. He played all sports and loved being outdoors. Charles was educated at UT Arlington where he earned a BBA in Marketing. For 25 years, he worked at Nationwide Papers as an outside sales rep. Chuck retired in November 2019 after 15 years with Keith's Ace Hardware as the Gun Shop Manager. He enjoyed and loved his family, especially his six grandkids. He will always be remembered as the best husband, Dad, and Papa ever. Hunting was his passion as was enjoying the great outdoors with his buddies.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife and best friend, Kendell Vaught; daughter, Shannon Gallina and husband, Lee; daughter, Britni Lobban and husband, Blake; six loving grandchildren, Draven and Lincoln Gallina, Aiden and Evee DelBosque, and Skyleigh and Christopher Lobban, all of Waco; brother, George Vaught and wife, Myra, of Austin; in-laws, Christy and Paul Crump, and Merrell and David Wolfe; and all his nieces and nephews in Arlington.
Memorials may be made to American Heart Association.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
