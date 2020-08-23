 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vela, Alfred
0 entries

Vela, Alfred

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Alfred Vela June 25, 1954 - Aug. 21, 2020 Alfred Vela, 66, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. Funeral services are pending at this time. Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Vela, Alfred
To send flowers to the family of Alfred Vela, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 28
Visitation
Friday, August 28, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert