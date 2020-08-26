Alfred Vela June 25, 1954 - August 21, 2020 Alfred Vela, 66, of Moody, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 9 a.m., Saturday, August 29, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with the Very Rev. Benjamin Magnaye officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 28, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home. Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. In accordance with current regulations, seating is limited, face coverings and social distancing is required. Alfred was born June 25, 1954, to Reyes and Elisa (Rios) Vela in Yorktown, Texas. In his spare time he loved gathering around family, enjoyed dancing and listening to music, and adventurous travel with his wife, Teodora. Alfred was strong, resilient, hardworking, funny and loyal. He was kind and compassionate, being a man of his word. He instilled the beauty and importance of family to all, and was most proud of the legacy that he leaves-his family. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Ector Edward Vela and Mike Vela. Alfred is survived by his wife of 38 years, Teodora; daughters, Connie Vela, Elisa Vela-Gonzalez and husband, Rene, Rosemary Portillo; sons, Jose Louis Villarreal and wife, Sandra, Gilbert Villarreal and wife, Adriana, Michael Vela and wife, Mysh; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, plus two on the way; parents, Reyes and Elisa Vela; brothers, Edward, Joe, Roger, Robert; sisters, Bonnie, Jane, Rachel; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; as well as a host of good friends. Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
9:00AM
2621 Bagby Ave.
WACO, TX 76711
