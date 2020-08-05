Vorderkunz, James S.

James S. Vorderkunz
February 13, 1934 - August 1, 2020
James (Jim) Sebastian Vorderkunz, 86, a lifelong resident of the Robinson area, passed away in a local hospital on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, August 7, at Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way Waco, TX, with the Rev. Stephen Rynearson and the Rev. David Bergman officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, August 6, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.
Jim was born February 13, 1934, at the family home in the Rosenthal area of McLennan County to James Gustav and Lena Fenske Vorderkunz. He attended school in Rosenthal and graduated from Waco Tech in 1952. He married Jean Goodwin on February 7, 1959, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Waco. In 1952, Jim began his career as a mechanist at Alamo Steel and went to work at General Tire in 1963. When it closed in 1986, he worked at RM Crow until his retirement in 1999. As true to his nature, he could not sit at home and worked various jobs including Genco FCU and Goodwin Plumbing. Jim was a faithful servant of the Lord and a charter member of Peace Lutheran Church, Hewitt, where he served in many capacities. Jim was a man of many talents including woodcarving, painting landscape pictures, and restoring antique farm equipment. He was most proud of the 1938 Farmall tractor that he restored. Jim's hand-carved crosses are treasured by all who received them. Jim was a member of the Texas Woodcarving Guild, Brazos Valley Woodcarving Club, Texas Early Day Tractor and Engine Club, and Waco Antique Farm and Machinery Club.
Jim was proceeded in death by his parents; in-laws, Louis Goodwin and Lucille Goodwin; brothers-in-law, Charles Nussman, Fred Ferguson, Marvin Kunze, Don Goodwin; and sister-in-law, Nancy Vorderkunz. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jean, who he affectionately referred to as his Wonder Woman. He is survived by his children, J. Glyn Vorderkunz, Lisa and husband, Steve Houle, and Mike and wife, Robin Vorderkunz. He is survived by his sisters and brothers, Mildred and husband, Paul Kunze, Alice Nussman, Betty Ferguson, Edna Kunze, Tom and wife, Melinda Vorderkunz, John Vorderkunz; and sister-in-law, Patricia Goodwin. He was known as Papa Jim to many, but this title held special meaning to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Ryan Vorderkunz, Katelyn and husband, Josh Roberts (Teagen and Bristol), Katherine Houle, Christopher and wife, Grace Houle, Kristin Vorderkunz, Michael Vorderkunz, and Carolyn and husband, Clay Vickery (Aiden). He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews as well as good friend, Debra Laughlin.
Pallbearers are Ryan Vorderkunz, Michael Vorderkunz, Christopher Houle, Clay Vickery, Lynn Gibson, and Joe Dickau. Honorary pallbearers are Dennis Ferguson, John Nussman, Harding (Fab) Fabianke.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 307, Hewitt, TX 76643.
