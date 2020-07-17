Walker, Mary

Mary Walker
May 27, 1923 - July 15, 2020
Mary Walker passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, surrounded by family. Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, July 18, at First Methodist Church of Waco with Dr. Stephen Ramsdell officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
Mary was born May 27, 1923, in Waco, Texas, to John D. and Mary Elizabeth Ridlehuber, and attended Waco High School. She met the love of her life, Ralph Walker, in Waco, at the beginning of World War II at a UFO social gathering, while he was stationed at Connally Air Force Base. At the end of the war, they were married in Waco and, as an Air Force couple, spent their lives stationed at numerous bases throughout California, Texas, Oklahoma and Nebraska. Mary always loved wherever God placed her.
Following Ralph's retirement from the Air Force, he began working for civilian contractors, which took them to air force bases in Vietnam, Iran, and Saudi Arabia. Mary loved this part of her life where she entertained and welcomed people from every walk of life into their home – from Air Force generals, foreign dignitaries, to their family and friends as well. While overseas, Mary enjoyed her travels to Europe, Israel, Africa, Hong Kong, and Thailand. Mary loved to shop wherever she went and shared gifts from every country with friends and family.
Upon returning to the United States, Mary and Ralph retired in Waco where they joined the First Methodist Church. Mary loved the Lord and was a wonderful Christian witness to her family and friends. At her church Mary was part of the Bible Study Fellowship, the care team for shut-ins, and cooked for Meals on Wheels. Mary and Ralph were members of the Odell Dudley Sunday School class, and some of her dearest friends were part of this class. Mary and Ralph enjoyed lots of class activities and occasional Sunday School parties at the ranch in McGregor.
With her many special friends in Waco, Mary enjoyed her weekly lunch bunch, playing duplicate bridge, and supporting the Waco Historic Foundation. She also had many hobbies that included needlepoint, refinishing furniture, antiquing, gardening, flower arranging, cooking and, of course, shopping!
Mary loved celebrating annual birthday parties with her seven brothers and their wives, complete with singing, food, and lots of wonderful memories. She also loved getting together with all of her extended family. Mary's time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her most treasured times. She and Ralph purchased a ranch at McGregor, Texas, that became the family gathering place, including many family reunions and birthday celebrations. Every person in the family felt they were the most special person to "MB" because of her unconditional love and her kind and generous heart.
Mary is survived by two daughters, Susan Coffey and husband, John, of Dallas, Jean Stewart of Conroe; and son, Doug Walker and wife, Peggy, of Tulsa; grandchildren, David Coffey and wife, Emily, of Forney, Beth and Meg Coffey of Dallas, Amanda Black and husband, Jason, of Austin, Allison Neil and husband, Tim, of Austin, Sarah Wolfe and husband, Chad, of Edmond, and Adam Kessler and wife, Annette, of Costa Rica; and great-grandchildren, Jo and Zeke Coffey, Owen and Sam Black, Hannah, Ben and Caroline Walker Wolfe, and James Ammo and Scottie Grace Kessler. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Mary's family wishes to thank Bluebonnet Health Services and Visiting Angels for all their wonderful care, with special thanks to her caregiver, Ozella Henderson, who loved and supported her for many years.
Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels or the Waco Historic Foundation.
