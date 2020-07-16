Walker, Mary

Mary Walker
May 27, 1923 - July 15, 2020
Mary Walker passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Services are pending.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Mary Walker
May 27, 1923 - July 15, 2020
Mary Walker passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Services are pending.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.