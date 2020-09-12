Wallace, Grace J.

Grace J. Wallace
Nov. 23, 1931 - Sept. 11, 2020
Grace Janet Wallace, 88, died peacefully at her home Friday, September 11, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, September 13, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Monday, September 14, at Cottonwood Cemetery, with Dr. Cary Killough officiating.
Grace was born November 23, 1931, to Louis G. and Myrtle Gummelt Wedemeyer in Lorena, TX. She graduated from Lorena and enjoyed playing basketball. She was a member of Cottonwood Baptist Church for many years. She moved to Waco and worked for a law firm until she married George Wallace. They were married on July 6, 1956. They enjoyed going to movies and sporting events. They joined Meadowbrook Baptist Church and she loved her Adult IV Sunday School Class and planning church events. She retired from Advertising and Marketing Assoc. in 2003 and then worked Baylor athletics until 2014.
Grace was a wonderful mom and grandmother and will be missed dearly.
Grace is survived by her husband of 64 years, George Wallace; children, Nancy Polley and husband, David, Jennifer Sanchez and husband, Abel; grandchildren Melissa Kelsey, Laura Crider, Abel Sanchez III (Tre), and Drew Sanchez; along with eight great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all of the wonderful people at Baylor Scott & White Hospice Care and Visiting Angels for their compassion and care during our difficult time.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
