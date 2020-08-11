Watkins, Charlotte

Charlotte Watkins
Oct. 30, 1942 - August 7, 2020
Charlotte Louise Watkins, 77, of Lorena, passed away at home on Friday, August 7, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held.
Charlotte was born October 30, 1942, at Scott & White Hospital in Temple, TX. She was raised in Temple by her mother, Margaret Davis Miles, and stepfather, Weldon "Shorty" Miles. She graduated from Temple High School in 1960 and married the love of her life, Donald Watkins, on March 20, 1965. Charlotte and Don were married for 55 years. They became Waco residents in 1973 and Lorena residents in 1992. Charlotte was a life-long member of the church of Christ, and was involved in church activities as long as her health permitted it. As a young mother, she was deeply involved in her children's activities, such as Cub Scouts, Brownies, soccer, and T-ball. She was an enthusiastic supporter of animal welfare, whether it was next door or around the world.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather.
She is survived by her husband, Donald; son, Christopher Watkins and wife, Krista; daughter, Kimberly Price and husband, Blake; grandchildren, Savannah Price and Matthew Price; cousins, Lynne Phillips and Raymond Davis, Jr.; and best friends, Joyce Smith and Rose Talbott.
Charlotte would have wanted any memorials to be in the form of donations to the humane society, animal rescue or wildlife charity of your choice.
