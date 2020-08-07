You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watkins, Evelyn
0 entries

Watkins, Evelyn

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Evelyn Watkins Dec. 6, 1935 - Aug. 3, 2020 Evelyn Watkins passed away August 3, 2020. Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, at Bosqueville Cemetery. Distancing and mask requried. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

+1 
Watkins, Evelyn
+1 
Watkins, Evelyn
To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Watkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News