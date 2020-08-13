Weekley, Glen

Glen Weekley Sep. 29, 1942 - August 8, 2020 Howard "Glen" Weekley, beloved husband, father and grandpa (Glen-pa), passed away at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, TX, on August 8, 2020. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 15, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, Woodway, TX. An interment will follow at Stanford Chapel Cemetery in Lorena, TX. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday August 14, 2020 at Grace Gardens. Due to current local guidelines, we will require face coverings, temperature checks, and registration to attend visitations and services at this time. You may register at https://www.gracegardensfh.com/register. We encourage you to sign the online register book, or leave a message on the tribute wall. If you are unable to attend the service, we will livestream on Grace Gardens Facebook page, and later add it to the obituary page on our website. Glen was born September 29, 1942, to Gerald and Margaret Weekley in Weslaco, TX. He spent his early years in Harlingen, TX, and Corpus Christi, TX, and graduated from Abilene High School in Abilene, TX, in 1960. He worked full time while pursuing his education: BA (Psychology & Math), University of Texas 1972; M.A. (Psychology & Statistics), University of Texas 1976; M.S. (Computer Science), American Technological University 1977; and Certified Data Processor (CDP). He began his professional career with the Dallas Independent School District and Tarrant County College as a programmer. He advanced as a systems representative with RCA Computer Systems in Austin and Software Development Manager with Texas Department of Health & Texas Air Control Board. He went on to become a respected information consultant for 30 years with many companies including Arthur Young International as a partner. The final five years of his career he was a University of South Florida visiting instructor in the College of Business Administration & Information Systems in the Executive MBA programs. Glen had an inquisitive mind throughout his life and as a young boy he designed and built a race car to enter in the Soap Box Derby. He was a kind and gentle soul and a man of well-chosen words. He was an avid reader and always open to discovering new ideas about many subjects including science fiction, philosophical ideas or an entertaining novel. Other interests through the years included coin collecting (especially shipwreck treasures), sailboating, scuba diving, art collecting and world travel. He enjoyed watching football and golf on TV and was a devoted fan of the Texas Longhorns, his alma mater. He was intrigued by how things worked and loved any type of gadget, even simple ones in the kitchen! He was one of the first to own a Prius (hybrid-electric car) and loved it because of the advanced technical advances at the time (a BIG gadget to him). Glen was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Barbara; two brothers, Jerry and Jimmy; and a son, James Weekley. He is survived by his devoted wife of 15 years, Barbara Kay Weekley; son, Paul Weekley of Seminole, TX; stepdaughters, Lisa Riggins Jaska and husband, Christopher, of Lorena, TX, Lori Riggins Strain and husband, Brad, of Robinson, TX; grandchildren, Samuel Weekley of Toledo, OH, Stephenie Jaska Maffey and husband, Nick, of Harker Heights, TX, Hillary Jaska Horton and husband, Keith, of West, TX, Emily Jaska Potter and husband, Jake, of Leander, TX, Spencer Strain Houston and husband, Jake, of Golinda, TX, and Brady Strain of Colorado Springs, CO; and great-grandchildren, Harper and Holly Houston, Christian and Mila Maffey, and soon-to-arrive baby girl, Hayden Horton. Special thanks for the cheerful smiles (and calories) in his daily "Venti Glen" provided by his support team (baristas) at the Woodway/Hewitt Starbucks, which motivated him to exercise and enhanced his life the past three years! Memorial donations may be made to American Stroke Association, to a charity of your choice, or to Glen's favorite, the "Make a Wish Foundation".
