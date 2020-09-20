Whitehead, M.J.

M.J. Whitehead Jan. 28, 1932 - Sept. 16, 2020 M. J. Whitehead, 88, of Bellmead, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Monday September 21, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2000 Clay Waco, Texas, with Pastor Peter Kolb officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, September 20, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N Robinson Dr, Waco, Texas. M. J. was born January 28, 1932, to Alpha Barnett Whitehead and Wiley Whitehead in Gatesville, Texas. He was stationed in San Diego, California in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He married Dorothy Scheu in San Diego on January 17, 1953. They enjoyed over 67 years of wedded bliss. He retired as Shop Foreman from Pure Milk Company of Waco, Texas, after 38 years. He was a member of Saint Mark Lutheran Church, where he held numerous positions. He enjoyed cattle ranching, traveling, being a member of Master Gardeners and the Central Texas Cactus and Succulent Society, and grandkids' activities. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Wayne; and grandson, Jeramie. M. J. is survived by wife, Dorothy; and children, Steve Whitehead and wife, Leslee; Lisa Whitehead; James Whitehead and wife, Louisa; six grandkids; five great-grandkids; and seven great-great-grandkids. Also, surviving brother, Butch Whitehead and wife, Rita, plus many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church, Waco Texas. Semper Fidelis! Face coverings and social distancing are required. Online guest www.pecangrovefuneral.com