Whitehead, M.J.

M.J. Whitehead
January 28, 1932 - September 16, 2020
M.J. Whitehead, 88, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Monday, September 21, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2000 Clay Ave, Waco, TX, with Pastor Peter Kolb officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, September 20, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.
