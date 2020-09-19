 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Whitehead, M.J.
0 entries

Whitehead, M.J.

  • 0

M.J. Whitehead

January 28, 1932 - September 16, 2020

M.J. Whitehead, 88, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Monday, September 21, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2000 Clay Ave, Waco, TX, with Pastor Peter Kolb officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, September 20, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.

Whitehead, M.J.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert