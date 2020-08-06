You have permission to edit this article.
Whitley, Eldon
Whitley, Eldon

Eldon Whitley May 1, 1946 - Aug, 1, 2020 Eldon Whitley, a retired Texas Power and Light Co. manager of McGregor and Waco, passed away Saturday Aug. 1, 2020, at the age of 77. A visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7, in the Parlor of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr.

Whitley, Eldon
Whitley, Eldon
Service information

Aug 7
Visitation
Friday, August 7, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Grace Gardens Parlor
8220 Woodway Dr
Waco, Tx 76712
