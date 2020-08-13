Wienecke, Henry Alan

Henry "Alan" Wienecke June 18, 1957 - August 8, 2020 Alan Wienecke was born June 18, 1957, in Chicago, IL, to Henry C. Wienecke and Dorothy Reeves Wienecke. Alan and his family moved to Waco, TX, in 1960. Alan graduated from Richfield High School in 1975, received an associate's degree from TSTC, and also took several continued education classes from both MCC and Baylor University. Alan worked for his father's TV/electronics sales and service shop, Allied TV & Satellite. He was an avid pool player, visiting Shooter's of Waco almost daily. Alan was also a fierce competitor, and raced go-karts for most of his life. In 1988, he won the IKF Grand Nationals for his class of 2-cycle sprint karts, ranking him #1 in the world. Alan still holds records for fastest lap at tracks all over the state. Alan married Jann Marie Wienecke in 1981, and later that year, they gave birth to their only child, David Wienecke. He is survived by his wife and their son; as well as both of his parents; his niece, Bria Wienecke; and many cousins. Alan suffered a stroke that led to TBI in 2015 that drastically altered his quality of life. His suffering is now over. Alan passed away peacefully, with his wife and son holding his hand, on Saturday August 8, 2020. Due to current restrictions on gatherings, his services will be held at a later date. If you would like to contribute to his family during this hard time, here is a link for donations. https://www.gofundme.com/f/alan-wieneckes-end-of-life-services
Hank and Dorothy - so sorry to hear of Alan's death. I remember seeing him as a young teenager racing go-carts against people a lot older than him (Ray Lemaster for one). My God give you peace and comfort at this time.
Pat (Lemaster) Hamby
